War Thunder on GNU/Linux and More on SteamVR
-
Fumbling around with tanks in War Thunder on Linux, some thoughts
One title I never had the chance to actually get into is War Thunder, so I teamed up with Samsai to check it out. Here’s a video and some thoughts.
The game is available to download for Linux direct from the War Thunder website and Steam. So you don’t actually need Steam to run it which is great.
-
SteamVR Is Coming to Linux and SteamOS, Now Ready for Public Beta Testing
Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais announced earlier today on Twitter that a pre-release version of the SteamVR virtual reality system is now available for Linux and SteamOS users.
SteamVR for Linux is currently in beta testing stages of development for developers who want an early start for creating SteamVR content for Linux-based operating systems, including Valve's SteamOS, which the company ships pre-installed on numerous Steam Machines stand-alone gaming devices.
-
Valve launches SteamVR support for Linux, opens the door for more SteamVR hardware
-
SteamVR developer build for Linux lands in GitHub
-
Content developers now have access to the SteamVR for Linux beta
-
Valve brings SteamVR support to Linux
-
Valve Announces Developer Build for Linux SteamVR
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat News
Kernel Space/Linux
today's howtos
Ten Years as Desktop Linux User: My Open Source World, Then and Now
I've been a regular desktop Linux user for just about a decade now. What has changed in that time? Keep reading for a look back at all the ways that desktop Linux has become easier to use -- and those in which it has become more difficult -- over the past ten years. I installed Linux to my laptop for the first time in the summer of 2006. I started with SUSE, then moved onto Mandriva and finally settled on Fedora Core. By early 2007 I was using Fedora full time. There was no more Windows partition on my laptop. When I ran into problems or incompatibilities with Linux, my options were to sink or swim. There was no Windows to revert back to.
Recent comments
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 4 hours ago
12 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 18 hours ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 1 day ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 6 hours ago