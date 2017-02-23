Ubuntu Leftovers: Augmented Reality Helmets With Ubuntu, Ubuntu 17.10 Plans
-
[VIDEO] Mortenson Talks about How Daqri Smart Helmet Puts BIM Advantages on the Job [Ed: Ubuntu-based]
Los Angeles-based AR specialist Daqri appears to have made a next-gen breakthrough with the latest version of its Smart Helmet, which was joined earlier this month by a new sister product, Smart Glasses. Daqri unveiled the latter device in Las Vegas at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, which this year featured a raft of new AR products from several manufacturers. Architects are among the market targets for the lightweight Smart Glasses.
-
Skanska UK to test Daqri augmented reality-enabled hard hats
-
Ubuntu-Powered Robots and Augmented Reality Helmets to Be Showcased at MWC 2017
As expected, Canonical will be present once again at the MWC (Mobile World Congress) event this year, where the company behind the popular Ubuntu Linux operating system will showcase its latest innovations.
MWC 2017 is taking place first thing next week, between February 27 and March 2, and we've been informed earlier by Canonical that they are currently finalizing arrangements for their presence at the world's largest gathering for the mobile industry, at stand 3k31 in Hall P3.
-
Ubuntu 17.10 to Ship with Nautilus 3.24 File Manager, without Type-Ahead Search
Ubuntu GNOME's Jeremy Bicha is announcing today that the soon-to-be-released Nautilus 3.24 file manager will be implemented in the Ubuntu 17.10 operating system, whose development will start in late April this year.
It's a known fact that Ubuntu is always shipping with an older Nautilus version because Canonical always includes some patches to offer certain functionality to users. And it looks like these patches need to be updated every time a new Nautilus version is out, though some of them have failed to work do to the file manager's constant refactoring.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latvian Ventspils controls costs with open source
The administration of Ventspils, Latvia’s sixth largest city, is an avid user of free and open source software. The main benefits: cost and resource optimisation.
Ubuntu Touch finds a home on a conflict-free, fair-trade, user-maintainable handset
Handset maker Fairphone is teaming up with the community project UBports, which seeks to get Ubuntu Touch on mobile devices. They will be showing off Ubuntu Touch running on the Fairphone 2 during Mobile World Congress, which starts February 27 in Barcelona. While Ubuntu is probably not the first name that comes to mind when you think of mobile devices, the phone in question offers some compelling features. “UBports Foundation will be showcasing its work at the Canonical booth, the company behind Ubuntu. Canonical is planning to tell about the latest developments around the convergence of its devices and UBports Foundation will share its mission ‘Ubuntu On Every Device’ with the visitors,” UBports said in a February 8 press release. Currently, UBports’ website lists three devices as “fully working as daily drivers:” The OnePlus One, Nexus 5, and the Fairphone 2, with the latter showing all parts as functioning with Ubuntu Touch, save the GPS radio. (Interestingly, the UBports project website for the Fairphone 2 still lists the GSM radio [in addition to the GPS] as a work in progress. However there is a video of two people talking with the handset, so it’s likely the Fairphone 2 project website is out of date.) The website also has instructions for flashing Ubuntu to the Fairphone 2.
BSD Leftovers
Linux Graphics
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 17 hours ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 19 hours ago