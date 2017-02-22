Red Hat News
HPE, Red Hat Team on Storage, OpenStack for NFV
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) and Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE: RHT) announced today they are working together to accelerate the deployment of network functions virtualization (NFV) solutions based on fully open, production-ready, standards-based infrastructures. HPE plans to offer ready-to-use, pre-integrated HPE NFV System solutions and HPE Validated Configurations incorporating Red Hat OpenStack Platform and Red Hat Ceph Storage for communications service providers (CSPs).
Irish unit of open source software developers Red Hat sees profits jump
A Cork-based subsidiary of open source software specialist Red Hat reported a sharp rise in revenues and profits last year, recently lodged accounts show.
Red Hat Ltd, whose parent acquired Irish software firm Feed Henry for €63.5 million in September 2014, recorded a pretax profit of €33.2 million for the 12 months ending February 2016. This compares with a profit before tax of €26.6 million a year earlier.
From SAP to Red Hat: Lenovo to leverage partnerships to boost data center numbers
A week after Lenovo executives pointed to partnerships as a way to drive numbers in its data center business, the company has announced an expanded relationship with SAP.
It’s the latest in a string of partnerships, from Red Hat to Nutanix (Nasdaq: NTNX), all targeted to help Lenovo better compete.
Notable Runners: Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT), Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)
Latvian Ventspils controls costs with open source
The administration of Ventspils, Latvia’s sixth largest city, is an avid user of free and open source software. The main benefits: cost and resource optimisation.
Ubuntu Touch finds a home on a conflict-free, fair-trade, user-maintainable handset
Handset maker Fairphone is teaming up with the community project UBports, which seeks to get Ubuntu Touch on mobile devices. They will be showing off Ubuntu Touch running on the Fairphone 2 during Mobile World Congress, which starts February 27 in Barcelona. While Ubuntu is probably not the first name that comes to mind when you think of mobile devices, the phone in question offers some compelling features. “UBports Foundation will be showcasing its work at the Canonical booth, the company behind Ubuntu. Canonical is planning to tell about the latest developments around the convergence of its devices and UBports Foundation will share its mission ‘Ubuntu On Every Device’ with the visitors,” UBports said in a February 8 press release. Currently, UBports’ website lists three devices as “fully working as daily drivers:” The OnePlus One, Nexus 5, and the Fairphone 2, with the latter showing all parts as functioning with Ubuntu Touch, save the GPS radio. (Interestingly, the UBports project website for the Fairphone 2 still lists the GSM radio [in addition to the GPS] as a work in progress. However there is a video of two people talking with the handset, so it’s likely the Fairphone 2 project website is out of date.) The website also has instructions for flashing Ubuntu to the Fairphone 2.
BSD Leftovers
Linux Graphics
