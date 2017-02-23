New Input Drivers and TinyDRM in Linux 4.11 Kernel
-
New Input Drivers For The Linux 4.11 Kernel
Dmitry Torokhov has submitted the input feature updates for the Linux 4.11 kernel merge window.
One of the new input drivers for Linux 4.11 is the Zeitech touchscreen controller. The new Zeitec driver is zet6223 and supports the ZET6223 I2C touchscreen controller.
Another new driver is for Samsung "touchkeys." The Samsung Touchkey support is the new tm2-touchkey driver and allows for touch key and LED functionality on the Exynos 5433 TM2 development board.
-
TinyDRM Queued For Linux 4.11
TinyDRM has been queued in DRM-Next for landing with the in-development Linux 4.11 kernel.
TinyDRM aims to provide "a very simplified view of DRM for displays that has onboard video memory and is connected through a slow bus like SPI/I2C." TinyDRM includes SPI and MIPI-DBI support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latvian Ventspils controls costs with open source
The administration of Ventspils, Latvia’s sixth largest city, is an avid user of free and open source software. The main benefits: cost and resource optimisation.
Ubuntu Touch finds a home on a conflict-free, fair-trade, user-maintainable handset
Handset maker Fairphone is teaming up with the community project UBports, which seeks to get Ubuntu Touch on mobile devices. They will be showing off Ubuntu Touch running on the Fairphone 2 during Mobile World Congress, which starts February 27 in Barcelona. While Ubuntu is probably not the first name that comes to mind when you think of mobile devices, the phone in question offers some compelling features. “UBports Foundation will be showcasing its work at the Canonical booth, the company behind Ubuntu. Canonical is planning to tell about the latest developments around the convergence of its devices and UBports Foundation will share its mission ‘Ubuntu On Every Device’ with the visitors,” UBports said in a February 8 press release. Currently, UBports’ website lists three devices as “fully working as daily drivers:” The OnePlus One, Nexus 5, and the Fairphone 2, with the latter showing all parts as functioning with Ubuntu Touch, save the GPS radio. (Interestingly, the UBports project website for the Fairphone 2 still lists the GSM radio [in addition to the GPS] as a work in progress. However there is a video of two people talking with the handset, so it’s likely the Fairphone 2 project website is out of date.) The website also has instructions for flashing Ubuntu to the Fairphone 2.
BSD Leftovers
Linux Graphics
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 17 hours ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 19 hours ago