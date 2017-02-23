Security News
-
11-Year Old Linux Kernel Vulnerability Could Result In Privilege Escalation (Here's How To Fix It)
-
Linux kernel gets patch for 11-year-old local-root-hole security bug
-
Linux Project Patches 11-Year-Old Security Flaw That Gives Attackers Root Access
-
Google Announces First Practical SHA1 Collision
While SHA1 is still much better off than MD5, developers really should think about moving to SHA256 or other crypto hashes with Google now demonstrating the first SHA1 collision.
Google today announced the first practical technique for generating a SHA1 collision where two files could have different contents yet generate an identical SHA1 hash.
-
Announcing the first SHA1 collision
Cryptographic hash functions like SHA-1 are a cryptographer’s swiss army knife. You’ll find that hashes play a role in browser security, managing code repositories, or even just detecting duplicate files in storage. Hash functions compress large amounts of data into a small message digest. As a cryptographic requirement for wide-spread use, finding two messages that lead to the same digest should be computationally infeasible. Over time however, this requirement can fail due to attacks on the mathematical underpinnings of hash functions or to increases in computational power.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latvian Ventspils controls costs with open source
The administration of Ventspils, Latvia’s sixth largest city, is an avid user of free and open source software. The main benefits: cost and resource optimisation.
Ubuntu Touch finds a home on a conflict-free, fair-trade, user-maintainable handset
Handset maker Fairphone is teaming up with the community project UBports, which seeks to get Ubuntu Touch on mobile devices. They will be showing off Ubuntu Touch running on the Fairphone 2 during Mobile World Congress, which starts February 27 in Barcelona. While Ubuntu is probably not the first name that comes to mind when you think of mobile devices, the phone in question offers some compelling features. “UBports Foundation will be showcasing its work at the Canonical booth, the company behind Ubuntu. Canonical is planning to tell about the latest developments around the convergence of its devices and UBports Foundation will share its mission ‘Ubuntu On Every Device’ with the visitors,” UBports said in a February 8 press release. Currently, UBports’ website lists three devices as “fully working as daily drivers:” The OnePlus One, Nexus 5, and the Fairphone 2, with the latter showing all parts as functioning with Ubuntu Touch, save the GPS radio. (Interestingly, the UBports project website for the Fairphone 2 still lists the GSM radio [in addition to the GPS] as a work in progress. However there is a video of two people talking with the handset, so it’s likely the Fairphone 2 project website is out of date.) The website also has instructions for flashing Ubuntu to the Fairphone 2.
BSD Leftovers
Linux Graphics
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 17 hours ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 19 hours ago