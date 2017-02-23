Games for GNU/Linux
-
Smartphone game: Ground Effect, Tizen Racing Game FREE for Limited Time
Ground Effect is a mobile game where you have to ride and drive your hovering aircraft on the sea. There are currently three races: Race, Ghost Race and Just Cruise. The race is the normal race where you have to you have floating cones on the water and you need to go through them to make a checkpoint there, YOU ALSO HAVE NO CHOICE!! You have to go through to make the next pair of cones light up indicating that those are the ones you need to go through. There are different racing ships, a yellow, purple and white; a white and red one; a green goo one on a white background; a flame one on a black background; a red and yellow one; a blue, white and red one; a yellow and black one; an orange and green one; a blue, black and a tiny bit of white; and a black and red one.
-
Wine Staging 2.2 Comes Hot on the Heels of Wine 2.2 with CSMT Optimizations
Wine Staging 2.2 has been released today, February 22, 2017, and it's coming hot on the heels of last week's Wine 2.2 development release to bring various under-the-hood improvements to its CSMT (Command-Stream Multi-Threading) feature.
Being based on Wine 2.2, Wine Staging 2.2 inherits all of its new functionality, including the ability to set the default Windows version to Windows 7 for newly created prefixes, the implementation of additional Shader Model 5 instructions, initial support for double-buffered theme painting, as well as the new Direct3D command stream improvements.
-
The Linux-supported MMO 'Albion Online' finally has a release date, new huge update in March
The rather good MMO 'Albion Online' finally has a proper release date! I am looking forward to creating a guild with some Linux gamers.
-
SuperTuxKart Is Now on Steam Greenlight — Go Vote!
Yup, the iconic open-source karting game is hoping to rev up enough interest to snatch a space amid the shelves of the Steam games store.
“After a lot of requests and months of hard work we are launching SuperTuxKart on Steam Greenlight,” the team explain in a blog post (in which they also cite some of your comments from this site).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Latvian Ventspils controls costs with open source
The administration of Ventspils, Latvia’s sixth largest city, is an avid user of free and open source software. The main benefits: cost and resource optimisation.
Ubuntu Touch finds a home on a conflict-free, fair-trade, user-maintainable handset
Handset maker Fairphone is teaming up with the community project UBports, which seeks to get Ubuntu Touch on mobile devices. They will be showing off Ubuntu Touch running on the Fairphone 2 during Mobile World Congress, which starts February 27 in Barcelona. While Ubuntu is probably not the first name that comes to mind when you think of mobile devices, the phone in question offers some compelling features. “UBports Foundation will be showcasing its work at the Canonical booth, the company behind Ubuntu. Canonical is planning to tell about the latest developments around the convergence of its devices and UBports Foundation will share its mission ‘Ubuntu On Every Device’ with the visitors,” UBports said in a February 8 press release. Currently, UBports’ website lists three devices as “fully working as daily drivers:” The OnePlus One, Nexus 5, and the Fairphone 2, with the latter showing all parts as functioning with Ubuntu Touch, save the GPS radio. (Interestingly, the UBports project website for the Fairphone 2 still lists the GSM radio [in addition to the GPS] as a work in progress. However there is a video of two people talking with the handset, so it’s likely the Fairphone 2 project website is out of date.) The website also has instructions for flashing Ubuntu to the Fairphone 2.
BSD Leftovers
Linux Graphics
Recent comments
3 weeks 5 hours ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
5 weeks 17 hours ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 3 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
19 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 19 hours ago