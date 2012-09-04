Recent open source hardware trends, from SBCs to servers
At ELC Europe, Intel MinnowBoard SBC evangelist John Hawley surveyed open hardware trends, and their impact on OS-enabled device and system development.
When you mention open source hardware, people typically think about community-backed hacker boards. However, the open hardware movement is growing on many fronts, including medical devices, rocketry and satellites, 3D printers, cameras, VR gear, and even laptops and servers. At the Embedded Linux Conference Europe in October, John “Warthog9” Hawley, Intel’s evangelist for the MinnowBoard SBC, surveyed the key open hardware trends he saw in 2016. The full video, “Survey of Open Hardware 2016,” can be seen below.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux 4.11, 4.9.12 and 4.4.51
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat and Fedora
Recent comments
3 weeks 18 hours ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 2 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 1 day ago