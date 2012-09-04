Debian Project Releases Major Kernel Update for Jessie to Fix 14 Vulnerabilities
The Debian Project, through Salvatore Bonaccorso, announced the availability of a new kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series that addresses a total of 14 vulnerabilities discovered recently and patched upstream.
