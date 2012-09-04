Language Selection

Debian Project Releases Major Kernel Update for Jessie to Fix 14 Vulnerabilities

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of February 2017 10:34:41 PM Filed under
Debian

The Debian Project, through Salvatore Bonaccorso, announced the availability of a new kernel security update for the Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie" operating system series that addresses a total of 14 vulnerabilities discovered recently and patched upstream.

