Linux 4.11, 4.9.12 and 4.4.51 Realtek ALC299/ALC1220 Support, Intel Audio Updates In Linux 4.11 Takashi Iwai has submitted the sound subsystem updates for the Linux 4.11 kernel with most of that work happening in the audio driver space.

Heterogeneous Memory Management Isn't Ready For Linux 4.11 Jerome Glisse and others have been working on the rather cool Heterogeneous Memory Management support for the Linux kernel going back several years. While Jerome hoped to see HMM merged for Linux 4.11, it will be sitting out at least one more cycle.

Stable kernels 4.9.12 and 4.4.51