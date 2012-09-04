Language Selection

Fedora 26 Linux Has Been Delayed by a Week, Should Now Land on June 13, 2017

Red Hat

It would appear that the upcoming Fedora 26 Linux operating system has been quietly delayed by a week, and it now looks like the final release will hit the streets on June 13, 2017.

