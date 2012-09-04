'Opening' Hardware
Survey of Open Hardware 2016
John “Warthog” Hawley, Intel’s evangelist for the MinnowBoard SBC, surveyed key open hardware trends at the Embedded Linux Conference Europe.
Own the Night with this Open Source Night Vision Monocular
If you’ve always wanted to see in the dark but haven’t been able to score those perfect Soviet-era military surplus night vision goggles, you may be in luck. Now there’s an open-source night vision monocular that you can build to keep tabs on the nighttime goings-on in your yard.
3D Printing: Should You Go Open Source?
