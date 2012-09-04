The company also announced that its license management product by the same name was available in open Beta.

Let’s start with the funding, which was led by Bain Capital Ventures along with an all-star list of participants including Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff, former YouTube CTO/co-founder Steve Chen, former Skype CTO/co-founder Jaan Tallinn, Cloudera CTO/co-founder Amr Awadallah and Tinder CMO/co-founder Justin Mateen.