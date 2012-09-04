FOSS Licensing
FOSSA scores $2.2M to help developers manage open source licenses
The company also announced that its license management product by the same name was available in open Beta.
Let’s start with the funding, which was led by Bain Capital Ventures along with an all-star list of participants including Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff, former YouTube CTO/co-founder Steve Chen, former Skype CTO/co-founder Jaan Tallinn, Cloudera CTO/co-founder Amr Awadallah and Tinder CMO/co-founder Justin Mateen.
Thiel alumnus Fossa raises $2.2 million to build open source compliance tool
Open source code can be a nightmare for engineers who are developing software. Fossa, which announced today a seed round of $2.2 million, is launching technology to help companies understand what’s actually in those lines of code, as well as helping them automate open source license compliance and tracking.
FOSSA Raises $2.2 Million to Help Companies Manage Open Source Licenses; Releases Product
Open Source Software….A Quick FAQ [Ed: actually, for a change (from a legal firm), not a bad article, factually]
