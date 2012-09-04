Language Selection

FOSS/Sharing in Government

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 23rd of February 2017 11:34:40 PM Filed under
OSS
  • Code.mil, the Pentagon's open-source initiative, is live

    That makes it difficult to attach open source licenses, according to the release, but the initiative “is experimenting with a legal pathway of using contract law in the Defense Open Source Agreement to add commonly used licenses to DoD software projects.”

  • Unlocking the government transformation strategy with open source

    Only by removing vendor lock-in and opening up development can the government hope to achieve its target.

  • Ventspils Controls Costs With FLOSS

    While Munich anguishes over considering returning to slavery, Ventspils relishes the freedom of Free/Libre Open Source software.

  • Are textbooks in or out? The state of open educational resources

    Open education is a hot topic in both the K-12 and higher education spaces due to a number of factors, including the desire to make education more affordable.

    The cost of textbooks has added a tremendous financial burden to students around the world. In response, the U.S. Department of Education initiated the #GoOpen movement last year, which helped provide the impetus for schools and universities to consider the use of open educational resources seriously. One of the leaders in this rapidly changing landscape in education is Cable Green, director of Open Education for Creative Commons.

