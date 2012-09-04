Leftovers: OSS
This is the 19th post of a series of blog posts tracking the development and progress of Redox.
Redox OS Working On NVMe, USB 3.0, Theme Support
For those interested in the Rust-written Redox OS open-source operating system project, a brief status update was posted today.
Some latest Redox OS development efforts revolve around supporting NVMe (Non-Volatile Memory Express) storage and USB 3.0 / XHCI support. Redox is now running on NVMe SSDs and USB 3.0 is continuing to be worked on with a focus for USB Wireless network devices.
Free & Open-Source JavaScript Solution for Augmented Reality Comes to Life on Mobile
AR.js is a new JavaScript solution that offers highly efficient augmented reality features to mobile developers. With HoloJS released a few months back, there is a potential that the free AR.js, developed by Jerome Etienne, could work with the Microsoft HoloLens as well.
Storj introduces a distributed blockchain-protected cloud storage service
Storj Labs, a distributed cloud-storage provider, has created a peer-to-peer decentralized cloud storage solution. It protects your files both on the nodes and in transmission by using blockchain technology and cryptography to encrypt files. As an open-source project, Storj unites a large and growing community of developers who are committed to building tools, applications, and secure by design cloud storage.
Storj Labs Advances Blockchain Based Encrypted Storage
Storj Labs announces new funding and general availability of its crowdsourced distributed storage platform, that lets anyone in the world sell their unused storage capacity, securely as part of an open marketplace.
Crowdsourcing, that is sourcing resources from many different individuals, is a popular concept for fundraising and for code development. Storj Labs is now bringing the idea of crowdsourcing to storage, enabling individuals to share their storage capacity in a secure encrypted way that makes use of Bitcoin's blockchain technology.
The Code for This Bitcoin Node Scanner is Now Open Source
CoinScope, a tool that provides aggregated data about bitcoin nodes, has been made open source.
The code was made publicly available on GitHub on 22nd February. The project, which has been around since 2015, is somewhat akin to Bitnodes, the node data tool operated by startup 21 Inc that seeks to map the bitcoin network by measuring the amount of nodes connected at any given time.
Netflix Debuts 'Stethoscope' Open-Source Security Tool
Entertainment giant Netflix has released a new Web application called Stethoscope designed to tackle security issues with mobile and desktop devices.
Netflix Launches Stethoscope Advisor App for Securing Your Devices
Netflix introduced Stethoscope, an open source web app seeking to help users secure their computers, smartphones, and tablets.
Luxoft to Demonstrate Dynamic Open Source Software Defined Lab Platform at Mobile World Congress, 2017
LibreOffice @ FOSDEM ’17
