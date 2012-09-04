Sometimes, the goal of a statistical model is to predict a value—for example, given a certain size and neighborhood, you can predict the price of a house. Or, given someone's age, weight and where they live, you can predict his or her likelihood of getting a certain disease.

Often, the goal is to predict a category—for example, in an upcoming election, for whom are people likely to vote? Taking into account where they live, what level of education they've received, their ethnic background and a few other factors, you can often predict for whom people will vote before they know it themselves.