HPE, Red Hat team up to offer open source choice for NFV
Blog Coverage HPE Announces NFV Offerings Expansion Set to Address Carrier's Digital Service Provider
OpenStack—Preferred Platform for NFV—is Everywhere at Mobile World Congress
World Wide Technology Collaborates with Cisco, Intel and Red Hat to Validate Carrier Grade NFV Innovations
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) Stock Price Target Given At $85.335
Earnings Guidance on Red Hat, Inc.(RHT)
Today’s Brokerage Rating: Discover Financial Services (DFS), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
How to install and run Genymotion emulator on Fedora 25
Factory 2, Sprint 10
The Factory 2.0 team is back from Brno and DevConf. We had two talks to look for, one on Factory 2.0 current work and another done in conjunction with the Modularity team on Modularity itself. Since returning, we've been working with other teams to set our plans for F27 while simultaneously getting the module build service ready for production for F26.
Additional PHP packages for RHSCL
Linux 4.11, 4.9.12 and 4.4.51
Leftovers: Gaming
