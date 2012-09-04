today's howtos
Use Oranchelo Icons Flat to Beautify Your Linux Desktop
How to create FTP user with specific directory access in 7 easy steps
A small tip for anyone working with Kdenlive and large video files
Improving Kubernetes Scheduler Performance
An Introduction to Vim for Sysadmins
How to mount ISO file in Linux?
Using certbot to secure your personal site
I've been running my own website for a few years now. I use Apache webserver and a Wiki-style backend called triki for creating, editing and rendering my content. The content on my site is a mixture of public and private content, where people I know can log in to see restricted content. Given this, it has been on my mind that I really should secure the site using https, such that it is fully encrypted over the wire.
Some stats about our dist-git usage
Memory Error Detection Using GCC
GCC has a rich set of features designed to help detect many kinds of programming errors. Of particular interest are those that corrupt the memory of a running program and, in some cases, makes it vulnerable to security threats. Since 2006, GCC has provided a solution to detect and prevent a subset of buffer overflows in C and C++ programs. Although it is based on compiler technology, it’s best known under the name Fortify Source derived from the synonymous GNU C Library macro that controls the feature: _FORTIFY_SOURCE. GCC has changed and improved considerably since its 4.1 release in 2006, and with its ability to detect these sorts of errors. GCC 7, in particular, contains a number of enhancements that help detect several new kinds of programming errors in this area. This article provides a brief overview of these new features. For a comprehensive list of all major improvements in GCC 7, please see GCC 7 Changes document.
Linux 4.11, 4.9.12 and 4.4.51
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat and Fedora
