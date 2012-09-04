Leftovers: Software
Machine Learning Speech Recognition
Keeping up my yearly blogging cadence, it’s about time I wrote to let people know what I’ve been up to for the last year or so at Mozilla. People keeping up would have heard of the sad news regarding the Connected Devices team here. While I’m sad for my colleagues and quite disappointed in how this transition period has been handled as a whole, thankfully this hasn’t adversely affected the Vaani project. We recently moved to the Emerging Technologies team and have refocused on the technical side of things, a side that I think most would agree is far more interesting, and also far more suited to Mozilla and our core competence.
Nuclear is a Multi-Source Desktop Music Player
If you feel there’s a gap in your life for an Electron-based, cross-platform music player capable of streaming from multiple online sources, I’ve a plug for you.
Nuclear is a (rather naughty) music streaming app that “pulls in content from free sources all over the internet”. In aim it’s somewhat similar to Tomahawk, but visually owes more to an ultra camp Spotify channeling its inner radioactive diva.
Qt 5.9 Alpha Released
The Qt Company today announced the much-anticipated release of the Qt 5.9 Alpha.
Peruse Is a Neat Comic Book Reader for KDE Desktops
Mcomix is my go-to comic book reader for Ubuntu, but for my KDE desktop I wanted something that feels more at home in the Plasma experience.
After a bit of digging I came across Peruse.
The new Online Accounts & Printer panels (and other related news!)
Greetings, GNOMErs!
If you’re watching closely the GNOME Control Center iterations, you probably noticed it already has a bunch of new panels: Keyboard, Mouse & Touchpad, and other panels like Sharing, Privacy and Search that don’t need to be ported.
A new journey – GNOME Foundation Executive Director
For those who haven’t heard, I’ve been appointed as the new Executive Director of the GNOME Foundation, and I started last week on the 15th February.
It’s been an interesting week so far, mainly meeting lots of people and trying to get up to speed with what looks like an enormous job! However, I’m thoroughly excited by the opportunity and am very grateful for everyone’s warm words of welcome so far.
More in Tux Machines
Linux 4.11, 4.9.12 and 4.4.51
today's howtos
Leftovers: Gaming
Red Hat and Fedora
