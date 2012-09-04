You may have noticed that there’s no stock symbol next to Linux’s name. This important OS isn’t made by a public company… or even a company at all.

Linux software is open source. In other words, it’s not a commercial product which anyone owns. Rather, it’s free software which is developed and improved pro bono by the programmers who use it.

As a result of this democratized development process, Linux is more customizable than a commercial OS. Windows and MacOS both have proprietary designs with usage restrictions, but not so with Linux.

This makes Linux software ideal for the advanced programmers and IT professionals who make cloud computing possible. They often like to tinker with hardware and software in order to optimize it for their purposes.