Leftovers: GNU/Linux
Profit From the Rising Importance of Linux Software
You may have noticed that there’s no stock symbol next to Linux’s name. This important OS isn’t made by a public company… or even a company at all.
Linux software is open source. In other words, it’s not a commercial product which anyone owns. Rather, it’s free software which is developed and improved pro bono by the programmers who use it.
As a result of this democratized development process, Linux is more customizable than a commercial OS. Windows and MacOS both have proprietary designs with usage restrictions, but not so with Linux.
This makes Linux software ideal for the advanced programmers and IT professionals who make cloud computing possible. They often like to tinker with hardware and software in order to optimize it for their purposes.
Kopano, openSUSE: Yes, we’re open!
Kopano announced big news yesterday about being included in openSUSE’s factory codebase as development proceeds to be in openSUSE’s upcoming release, which was a big first step toward inclusion into openSUSE downstream.
“We are straight on the path to be included with openSUSE Leap 42.3 already, which has started development just last December,” wrote Michael Kromer in a news release yesterday. “You can find the downstream requests from Factory to Leap 42.3 here: Core and WebApp.”
Being one of the most popular Linux distros, Kopano expressed delight to be the first distribution to pick the communication solution.
Rebellin Linux 3.5 Released — Beginner-friendly, Fast, And Debian-based Linux Distro
Runtu XFCE 16.04.2 x64 - 20170222
New Zenwalk Current ISO for 22 feb 2017
The main change is the comeback of Firefox, built with GTK3 and multithreading enabled by default : This build of Firefox starts and react nearly as fast as Chromium, and with many tabs opened : scales much better in terms of responsiveness and memory footprint. You will also notice some improvements around ffmpeg, and MPV which is from now the main media player in Zenwalk. Gstreamer has been dropped from ISO but is still available from Slackware repositories. Of course this ISO contains many updated packages (see changelog below).
Technologic Systems, Inc. Brings Ubuntu Core to the i.MX6 Based TS-4900
Today, Technologic Systems, Inc. announced that it will be partnering with Canonical to make Ubuntu Core available for their TS-4900 Compute Module. The TS-4900 is a high-performance Computer on Module (CoM) based on the NXP i.MX6 CPU which implements the ARM® CortexTM A9 architecture clocked at 1 GHz.
Linux 4.11, 4.9.12 and 4.4.51
