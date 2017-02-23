Ubuntu 17.04 Beta Released with Linux Kernel 4.10, Only for Opt-In Flavors
Canonical today released the first Beta of the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, but only for the opt-in flavors, which include Kubuntu, Xubuntu, Lubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, Ubuntu Studio, Ubuntu Kylin, and Ubuntu Budgie.
Also: Ubuntu 17.04 "Zesty Zapus" Spins Do Their Beta Release
