Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Slackware-Based Zenwalk Linux Gets New ISO Snapshot with GTK3 Build of Firefox

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of February 2017 08:26:07 AM Filed under
Slack

The development team behind the Slackware-based Zenwalk GNU/Linux distribution have announced the release and general availability of a new ISO snapshot image with all the latest software versions and some exciting new features.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

RaspEX Linux Brings Ubuntu 16.10 with LXDE Desktop to Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 SBCs

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton is back with a new release, and this time he managed to publish a new build of his RaspEX Linux project for Raspberry Pi 2 and Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers. Read more

Black Lab Linux 9 to Launch in June as Version 10 Is Planned for November 2017

Softpedia was informed by Black Lab Software that the managed to publish an initial roadmap for the next point releases and major versions of the Ubuntu-based Black Lab Linux operating system in 2017. Read more

What a Linux Desktop Does Better

After I resolved to adopt Linux, my confidence grew slowly but surely. Security-oriented considerations were compelling enough to convince me to switch, but I soon discovered many more advantages to the Linux desktop. For those still unsure about making the transition, or those who have done so but may not know everything their system can do, I'll showcase here some of the Linux desktop's advantages. Read more

Slackware-Based Zenwalk Linux Gets New ISO Snapshot with GTK3 Build of Firefox

The development team behind the Slackware-based Zenwalk GNU/Linux distribution have announced the release and general availability of a new ISO snapshot image with all the latest software versions and some exciting new features. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6