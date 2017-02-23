Slackware-Based Zenwalk Linux Gets New ISO Snapshot with GTK3 Build of Firefox
The development team behind the Slackware-based Zenwalk GNU/Linux distribution have announced the release and general availability of a new ISO snapshot image with all the latest software versions and some exciting new features.
