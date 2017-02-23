Turns Out Lubuntu 17.04 Won't Ship with LXQt ISO Images as Initially Planned

Most of the official Ubuntu flavors received their first Beta release for the upcoming Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system, including Lubuntu, which is still using the LXDE desktop environment.

Ubuntu Core Linux comes to i.MX6-powered IoT-friendly TS-4900 Computer On Module

One of the best things about the Linux kernel (and associated operating systems) is the ability to work on various hardware types, including ARM. Microsoft's operating systems, by comparison, are far more narrow. True, there is the lightweight Windows 10 IoT for ARM boards, but it is hardly a factor nowadays. Today, Ubuntu Core comes to the i.MX6-based and ARM-powered TS-4900 Computer on Module. While Android and other Linux options were already available for the IoT-friendly CoM, Ubuntu Core is still a major win. Canonical's revolutionary snap packages should work beautifully here.

EP: Govt, science clouds should use open standards, source

European cloud computing should be built on open standards and open source, says the European Parliament. Last week, the EP adopted its motion on the European Cloud Initiative, emphasising the importance of open standards and open source for security, data privacy, government openness, and for innovation.