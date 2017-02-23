Ubuntu Core Linux comes to i.MX6-powered IoT-friendly TS-4900 Computer On Module
One of the best things about the Linux kernel (and associated operating systems) is the ability to work on various hardware types, including ARM. Microsoft's operating systems, by comparison, are far more narrow. True, there is the lightweight Windows 10 IoT for ARM boards, but it is hardly a factor nowadays.
Today, Ubuntu Core comes to the i.MX6-based and ARM-powered TS-4900 Computer on Module. While Android and other Linux options were already available for the IoT-friendly CoM, Ubuntu Core is still a major win. Canonical's revolutionary snap packages should work beautifully here.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
12 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 1 day ago