Artificial intelligence/Machine learning
-
Is your AI being handed to you by Google? Try Apache open source – Amazon's AWS did
Surprisingly, the MXNet Machine Learning project was this month accepted by the Apache Software Foundation as an open-source project.
What's surprising about the announcement isn't so much that the ASF is accepting this face in the crowd to its ranks – it's hard to turn around in the software world these days without tripping over ML tools – but rather that MXNet developers, most of whom are from Amazon, believe ASF is relevant.
-
Current Trends in Tools for Large-Scale Machine Learning
During the past decade, enterprises have begun using machine learning (ML) to collect and analyze large amounts of data to obtain a competitive advantage. Now some are looking to go even deeper – using a subset of machine learning techniques called deep learning (DL), they are seeking to delve into the more esoteric properties hidden in the data. The goal is to create predictive applications for such areas as fraud detection, demand forecasting, click prediction, and other data-intensive analyses.
-
Your IDE won't change, but YOU will: HELLO! Machine learning
Machine learning has become a buzzword. A branch of Artificial Intelligence, it adds marketing sparkle to everything from intrusion detection tools to business analytics. What is it, exactly, and how can you code it?
-
Artificial intelligence: Understanding how machines learn
Learning the inner workings of artificial intelligence is an antidote to these worries. And this knowledge can facilitate both responsible and carefree engagement.
-
Your future boss? An employee-interrogating bot – it's an open-source gift from Dropbox
Dropbox has released the code for the chatbot it uses to question employees about interactions with corporate systems, in the hope that it can help other organizations automate security processes and improve employee awareness of security concerns.
"One of the hardest, most time-consuming parts of security monitoring is manually reaching out to employees to confirm their actions," said Alex Bertsch, formerly a Dropbox intern and now a teaching assistant at Brown University, in a blog post. "Despite already spending a significant amount of time on reach-outs, there were still alerts that we didn't have time to follow up on."
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Artificial intelligence/Machine learning
Red Hat News
Container-friendly Alpine Linux may get Java port
Alpine Linux, a security-focused lightweight distribution of the platform, may get its own Java port. Alpine is popular with the Docker container developers, so a Java port could pave the way to making Java containers very small. A proposal floated this week on an OpenJDK mailing list calls for porting the JDK (Java Development Kit), including the Java Runtime Environment, Java compiler and APIs, to both the distribution and the musl C standard library, which is supported by Alpine Linux. The key focus here is musl; Java has previously been ported to the standard glibc library, which you can install in Alpine, but the standard Alpine release switched two years ago to musl because it’s much faster and more compact
OSS and Linux Foundation Work
Recent comments
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 1 day ago
12 weeks 6 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 4 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
19 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 1 day ago