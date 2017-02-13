3 little things in Linux 4.10 that will make a big difference
Linux never sleeps. Linus Torvalds is already hard at work pulling together changes for the next version of the kernel (4.11). But with Linux 4.10 now out, three groups of changes are worth paying close attention to because they improve performance and enable feature sets that weren’t possible before on Linux.
Here’s a rundown of those changes to 4.10 and what they likely will mean for you, your cloud providers, and your Linux applications.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
today's leftovers
FOSS Policies
Leftovers: BSD
Recent comments
3 weeks 1 day ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
5 weeks 2 days ago
12 weeks 6 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 5 days ago
18 weeks 3 days ago
20 weeks 5 hours ago
20 weeks 8 hours ago
20 weeks 2 days ago