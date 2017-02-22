Events: IBM Interconnect, foss-north 2017, C++ in Russia
What I’m looking forward to at IBM Interconnect 2017
IBM Interconnect 2017 is coming up next month in Las Vegas. Last year’s conference was a whirlwind of useful talks, inspiring hallway conversations, and great networking opportunities. I was exhausted by the week’s end, but it was totally worth it.
foss-north 2017
After much preparation, the tickets for foss-north 2017 is available at foss-north.se – grab them while they are hot!
C++ in Russia, again
Yesterday during our team meeting Eike told me that I’m a mobile C++ conference nowadays. While it sounds funny, it is true that I’ve been a bit more active than usual.
Security Leftovers
GNOME News
Linux and Graphics
today's howtos
