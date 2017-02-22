today's howtos
-
How to find all hard links in a directory on Linux
-
How to use 7zip Compression tool from Linux Terminal
-
GRUB2, Fedora & can't find command error
-
GRUB2, Ubuntu & rmdir os-prober mount error
-
The Perfect Server CentOS 7.3 with Apache, Postfix, Dovecot, Pure-FTPD, BIND and ISPConfig 3.1
-
An Alternative Way to Automate Sysadmin Jobs with PHP
-
Easy passwordless SSH with sshh
-
How to set rsync speed limit from eating all bandwidth with –bwlimit option
-
Setting Up a Secure FTP Server using SSL/TLS on Ubuntu
-
NextCloudPi Fail2Ban installer
-
Enable Natural Scrolling for Trackpads Using libinput
-
How to perform pattern search in files using Grep
-
OpenShot Video Editor Installation and Tutorial: Free Video Editing on Linux
-
How to display cpu wise usage using top command on FreeBSD Unix operating system
-
Install multiple Odoo instances on a single machine
-
Getting started with Ansible
-
Kernel patching with kexec: updating a CentOS 7 kernel without a full reboot
tl;dr: you can use kexec to stage a kernel upgrade in-memory without the need for a full reboot. Your system will reload the new kernel on the fly and activate it. There will be a service restart of every running service as the new kernel is loaded, but you skip the entire bootloader & hardware initialization.
-
How to install Arch Linux on VirtualBox
-
How to add an extra second hard drive on Linux LVM and increase the size of storage
-
How to let users securely edit files using sudoedit on Linux
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers
GNOME News
Linux and Graphics
today's howtos
Recent comments
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
5 weeks 3 days ago
13 weeks 1 day ago
13 weeks 4 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago
18 weeks 5 days ago
20 weeks 1 day ago
20 weeks 1 day ago
20 weeks 3 days ago