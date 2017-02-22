Linux and Graphics
OpenRISC For Linux 4.11 Gets Some Optimizations, Prepares For SMP
OpenRISC continues advancing with its sights on being a free and open processor for embedded systems using the RISC instruction set architecture.
Last year the Linux kernel got a new OpenRISC maintainer and for Linux 4.11 there is a fair amount of interesting changes for the OpenRISC code within the mainline tree.
drm for v4.11 - main pull request
The tinydrm code seems like absolute pure shit that has never seen a compiler.
I'm upset, because I expect better quality control. In fact, I expect
*some* qualitty control, and this piece-of-shit driver has clearly
seen none at all.
And those patches were apparently committed yesterday.
WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK?
[Old] A Guide Through The Linux Sound API Jungle
At the Audio MC at the Linux Plumbers Conference one thing became very clear: it is very difficult for programmers to figure out which audio API to use for which purpose and which API not to use when doing audio programming on Linux.
Mesa, Vulkan & Other Driver Talks From 2017 Embedded Linux Conference
Fuzzing Mesa Drivers Begin To Uncover Bugs
Last December we wrote about work being done on fuzzing OpenGL shaders leading to wild differences with the work being done at the Imperial College London. While they were testing other drivers on different operating systems, they have now fired up tests of Mesa.
Wayland's Weston 2.0 Compositor Released
Wayland 1.13 was released earlier this week but the adjoining Weston compositor update didn't happen at the same time due to some last minute changes needing more time to test, but this Friday, Weston 2.0 is now shipping.
But before getting too excited, Weston 2.0 doesn't represent some break-through changes but rather was bumped away from the Wayland versioning rhythm due to its new output configuration API breaking Weston's ABI. Thus the major version bump.
weston 2.0.0
Welcome to the official release of Weston 2.0. There are no changes since RC2.
