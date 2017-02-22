Android Leftovers
MWC 2017: Five Nokia Android Smartphones Expected to be Launched Tomorrow
HMD Global, the company now whole sole responsible for manufacturing, selling and promoting Nokia phones throughout the globe, has slotted the event and is all set to take the centre stage with its new Nokia smartphone launches tomorrow.
TCL launches new $549 smartphone under BlackBerry's banner, featuring Android software
Nexus 6P finally gets Android 7.1.2 beta (UPDATE)
The ZenWatch 2 and 3 won't get Android Wear 2.0 until Q2 2017, according to ASUS
Android Ecosystem Faces Growing Banking Malware Threat
Droid Turbo 2 on Verizon is now getting the Android Nougat update
DROID Turbo 2 Gets Its Android Nougat Update
