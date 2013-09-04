Linux Graphics
Fresh RadeonSI Mesa Git Gaming Benchmarks On 7 Linux Desktops
When posting last week our Windows 10 vs. Ubuntu Radeon benchmarks and Windows vs. Linux NVIDIA Pascal benchmarks and then the Windows vs. Linux relative performance analysis, as usual, it didn't take long for some to argue that the Linux gaming performance is actually faster but "Unity 7 is slower" and the similar FUD that is usually waged whenever looking at cross-platform performance.
We have done cross-desktop Linux gaming benchmarks previously to show that generally there isn't as big of a difference these days as the desktop/compositor in use as some would like to argue, but given the recent Windows vs. Linux results and the never-ending advancements to the open-source Linux graphics stack, here are some fresh numbers to share today.
Qt Vulkan Support Demoed On The NVIDIA Shield TV
A mix of Qt5, Vulkan, Android on AArch64, and a NVIDIA Shield TV with Tegra X1 SoC sounds like a fun weekend for those wanting to experiment with the latest Qt tool-kit possibilities in development.
Qt developer Laszlo Agocs has written a lengthy blog post about building the Qt5 dev branch for Android AArch64. His guide was done with a NVIDIA Shield TV. Thanks to using the Qt dev branch and the Tegra X1 SoC having Vulkan drivers, he was able to even show off Qt's forthcoming Vulkan enablement work.
Allwinner Display Engine 2.0 Being Worked On For DRM Driver
Wayland 1.14 Scheduled For Early June Release
A Soft Implementation Of ARB_gpu_shader_fp64 Is Slowly Being Tackled For Mesa
Experimental Patches Revised For AMDGPU HDMI Stereo 3D, DAL/DC Now Supported
UKSM Is Still Around For Data Deduplication Of The Linux Kernel
Several years back we wrote about Ultra Kernel Samepage Merging (UKSM) for data de-duplication within the Linux kernel for transparently scanning all application memory and de-duping it where possible. While the original developer is no longer active, a new developer has been maintaining the work and continues to support it on the latest Linux kernel releases.
Why Dell’s gamble on Linux laptops has paid off
The whole juggernaut that is now Linux on Dell started as the brainchild of two core individuals, Barton George (Senior Principal Engineer) and Jared Dominguez (OS Architect and Linux Engineer). It was their vision that began it all back in 2012. It was long hours, uncertain futures and sheer belief that people really did want Linux laptops that sustained them. Here is the untold story of how Dell gained the top spot in preinstalled Linux on laptops. Where do you start when no one has ever really even touched such a concept? The duo did have some experience of the area before. George explained that the XPS and M3800 Linux developer’s laptops weren’t Dell’s first foray into Linux laptops. Those with long memories may remember Dell testing the waters for a brief while by having a Linux offering alongside Windows laptops. By their own admission it didn’t work out. “We misread the market,” commented George. Also: New Entroware Aether Laptop for Linux Powered with Ubuntu
A Short MATE Desktop 1.17 Review in February 2017
MATE 1.17 is a testing release, it has no official announcement like 1.16 stable release (odd = unstable, even = stable). But what made me interested is because Ubuntu MATE 17.04 includes it by default so I write this short review. The most fundamental news is about MATE Desktop is now completely ported to GTK+3 leaving behind GTK+2. You may be interested seeing few changes and I have tried Ubuntu MATE 17.04 Alpha 2 to review MATE 1.17 below. Enjoy MATE 1.17! Also: What's up with the hate towards Freedesktop?
Linux Graphics
