Games for GNU/Linux
Looks like the Serious Sam 4 release date may have been shown in an 'easter egg'
Inside Serious Sam VR: The Last Hope is an 'easter egg' that may give the release date of Serious Sam 4.
Feral Interactive will livestream DiRT Rally on March 1st
Editorial: Steam Machines are not dead, plus a video from The Linux Gamer
As usual, the wider media and people who like to generate clicky headlines like to claim Steam Machines are dead in the water. The truth is though, that it's not quite so simple.
The Exiled, the sandbox PvP MMO is now available on Linux in Early Access
You might remember my little preview of The Exiled [Steam, Official Site] back in December, well it seems the game is now officially out in Early Access on Steam.
I did find it quite interesting and it is pleasing to see Linux gain another MMO, as it's a genre we still lack good titles in.
Railway Empire simulation game announced, will support Linux
Railway Empire [Steam, Official Site] is an new strategy and simulation game from Gaming Minds Studios and Kalypso Media Digital that will support Linux.
Streets of Rogue has a Steam release date set, plus recent updates have improved online play
Voyager 9 Linux Distro Enters Development, Now Based on Debian 9 "Stretch"
The developers of the Voyager Linux OS announced the availability of the first Beta build of the upcoming Voyager 9 release, which will be based on the soon-to-be-announced Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system.
Black Lab Linux Gets First Weekly ISOs, Adds Linux Kernel 4.8 from Ubuntu 16.10
Earlier this week, we told you that Black Lab Software, the developers of the Ubuntu-based Black Lab Linux distribution, published the roadmap of the next Black Lab Linux releases.
Linux 4.9.13
I'm announcing the release of the 4.9.13 kernel. All users of the 4.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Also: Linux 4.4.52 Linux 4.10.1
