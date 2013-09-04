Language Selection

Calamares 3.1 Distribution-Independent Linux Installer Officially Released

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 27th of February 2017 12:46:12 AM
Linux
OSS

The Calamares open-source universal installer framework for Linux-based operating systems has been updated recently to version 3.1, a major release the users of the KaOS GNU/Linux distribution can already enjoy if they download the latest ISO snapshot.

More in Tux Machines

Voyager 9 Linux Distro Enters Development, Now Based on Debian 9 "Stretch"

The developers of the Voyager Linux OS announced the availability of the first Beta build of the upcoming Voyager 9 release, which will be based on the soon-to-be-announced Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system. Read more

Black Lab Linux Gets First Weekly ISOs, Adds Linux Kernel 4.8 from Ubuntu 16.10

Earlier this week, we told you that Black Lab Software, the developers of the Ubuntu-based Black Lab Linux distribution, published the roadmap of the next Black Lab Linux releases. Read more

Games for GNU/Linux

Linux 4.9.13

I'm announcing the release of the 4.9.13 kernel. All users of the 4.9 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.9.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.9.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Read more Also: Linux 4.4.52 Linux 4.10.1

