Linux Kernel News
Linux Kernels 4.9.13 and 4.4.52 LTS Bring Updated USB Drivers, Networking Fixes
Linux Kernel 4.10 Gets Its First Point Release, It's Now Ready for Deployment
Well, that didn't take long, and it looks like the recently released Linux 4.10 kernel series just got its first point release today, Linux kernel 4.10.1, marking the branch as stable and ready for deployment in stable OSes.
Linux kernel 4.10.1 comes only one week after the release of Linux 4.10, which is now considered the most stable and advanced kernel available for any GNU/Linux distribution that wants to adopt it for their users, so you can imagine that the changes are quite small in number. According to the appended shortlog, a total of 21 files were changed in this first point release, with 259 insertions and 52 deletions.
GNU Linux-libre 4.10-gnu is now available
GNU Linux-Libre 4.10: GPU Drivers Remain The Most Frequent Offenders
The GNU Linux-libre 4.10 kernel was released last weekend just after the official Linux 4.10 kernel release while I hadn't noticed the de-blobbed kernel release until today. The Linux-libre folks continue to criticize the open-source GPU DRM drivers as being offenders for using binary blob firmware/microcode.
GNU Linux-libre for those that don't know is the FSFLA effort to de-blob the mainline Linux kernel by removing support for loading binary-only modules as well as stripping out drivers or portions of driver code that rely upon closed-source/binary-only firmware/microcode images, which is quite common among newer hardware.
AMD's Ryzen Will Really Like A Newer Linux Kernel
More in Tux Machines
Today in Techrights
FreeBSD-Based TrueOS Operating System Gets New Jail Tools, Automounting Feature
The developers of the FreeBSD-based TrueOS operating system (formerly PC-BSD) announced the release and general availability of a new stable build versioned 2017-02-22.
Calamares 3.1 Distribution-Independent Linux Installer Officially Released
The Calamares open-source universal installer framework for Linux-based operating systems has been updated recently to version 3.1, a major release the users of the KaOS GNU/Linux distribution can already enjoy if they download the latest ISO snapshot.
