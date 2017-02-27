FreeBSD-Based TrueOS Operating System Gets New Jail Tools, Automounting Feature The developers of the FreeBSD-based TrueOS operating system (formerly PC-BSD) announced the release and general availability of a new stable build versioned 2017-02-22.

Calamares 3.1 Distribution-Independent Linux Installer Officially Released The Calamares open-source universal installer framework for Linux-based operating systems has been updated recently to version 3.1, a major release the users of the KaOS GNU/Linux distribution can already enjoy if they download the latest ISO snapshot.