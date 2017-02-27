The Great Debian Iceweasel/Icedove Saga Comes to an End
The hatchet is finally completely buried. Iceweasel was laid to rest a year ago with the return of Firefox to Debian. Now, Icedove gets to go gently into that good night as well, as the Thunderbird email client returns to Debian.
