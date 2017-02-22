Android Leftovers
-
Alcatel launches three new affordable smartphones at MWC 2017
All three smartphones are running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is disappointing to see regardless of how affordable a device may be. The A3 and the U5 also come with special capabilities when it comes to your selfie taking needs, with features like Face Mask, Face Show, Selfie Album, Face Beauty, and more available.
-
ZTE is launching two budget phones with Android N
Nearly two months after ZTE announced that the Blade V8 Pro would be coming to the US, the company is adding two new devices to the line: the Blade V8 Lite and Blade V8 Mini. Both phones will only be initially available in the Asia Pacific and Europe, including Russia, Japan, and Germany. Let’s check out the specs:
-
Lenovo's new Android tablets are ready for kids and workers
If it wasn't already clear that Lenovo is trying to cover every conceivable tablet niche, it is now. The tech giant has just introduced Tab 4 and Tab 4 Plus models that theoretically please everyone on a budget, ranging from parents to the productivity-minded. The 8- and 10-inch editions in each range can use an optional Kids Pack (a shock-resistant case, screen protectors and a blue light filter) to ready themselves for your little one's playtime. Suddenly, Amazon's Fire HD Kids tablets have fresh competition. And if you spring for one of the 10-inch tablets, there's a Productivity Pack whose Bluetooth keyboard and matching case automatically switch you to a work-oriented mode. No one will mistake the combo for a Surface, but it should be enough to get some quick office work done.
-
Lenovo’s Windows 10 and Android computers keep getting better
-
Huawei Watch 2 and Watch 2 Classic announced at MWC 2017, starting at €329 in March
-
Huawei goes all out at MWC with new P10 phones, Android Wear watches
-
The Huawei Watch 2 is a strong showcase for Android Wear 2
-
Huawei’s new Android Wear watches are big, chunky, and fitness focused
Now that Google has officially launched Android Wear 2.0 and released its own smartwatches made by LG, it’s time for the rest of the Android Wear partners to launch new models. And the first one out of the gate is Huawei, which is refreshing its Huawei Watch from 2015 with two new, sportier models.
-
So what's up with the LG G6's 18:9 screen?
-
LG G6 vs BlackBerry KEYone quick look
-
LG G6: Meet the new Android king
Last year, LG swung for the fences with the G5, taking a radical approach to the nascent world of mobile modularity. It didn’t quite work as planned, and one year later LG is moving on from the failed experiment.
-
This New Android Phone Is Like One Massive Screen
-
PSA: Not all LG G6s are created equal
-
Nokia's fresh start hinges on these Android phones
-
Nokia is back from the dead with a trio of pure Android phones
-
How to . . . get more from your Android phone
-
Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
-
[Hands-on] Samsung announces its latest premium Android tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3, with a stand-alone S-Pen
-
Who the Hell Is Going to Buy Sony's Weird Android Projector?
-
