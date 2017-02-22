Red Hat News
-
Undergoing rapid expansion, MyRepublic found it was increasingly challenging to innovate and grow via its existing infrastructure. Scaling out services, handling spikes in user demand, and resolving outages by simply re-using spare capacity from other services were also difficult to address with the ISP’s legacy infrastructure. Faced with the costly renewal of its proprietary software and aging hardware, MyRepublic chose to modernize its IT platform with a more scalable and flexible platform that could better meet its needs.
Leftovers: Ubuntu
-
The official Ubuntu 17.04 flavors are available for download. Here's a quick look at what's new in the latest 17.04 beta release of Ubuntu Budgie, Xubuntu, Ubuntu GNOME, and Kubuntu.
This article doesn't cover Lubuntu, Ubuntu Kylin and Ubuntu Studio, flavors that also had a 17.04 beta 1 release, but which don't seem to have any interesting changes, at least according to their release notes. Other flavors, such as Ubuntu MATE, as well as Ubuntu (with Unity) did not take part in the 17.04 beta 1 release.
Linux Devices
-
In a previous article, I published a small userspace image and Linux kernel for the Zenwatch 3 that enables root access with SSH over USB on the watch. By now, I reached my initial goal to get AsteroidOS, the alternative Android Wear operating system, running on the Zenwatch 3. Similar to SailfishOS and Ubuntu Touch, AsteroidOS uses the original Android kernel - a patched Linux kernel - with a GNU/Linux userspace that, in turn, also uses some of the original, closed-source Android libraries to access certain hardware like the GPU. As the Android libraries expect a different software ecosystem, e.g., a different C library called bionic, we cannot simply call the Android libraries from within a common GNU/Linux application. Instead, we need an additional software layer that translates between the Android and the common GNU/Linux world. This layer is called libhybris.
-
Harman Kardon, the company recently acquired by Samsung, has developed its very own Cortana speaker, which is very similar to the Amazon Echo but featuring Microsoft’s famous digital assistant.
And since Cortana is the key feature of this little device, it only makes sense for Harman Kardon to turn to Windows 10 to power the device. And yet, it looks like the so-called Harman Kardon is actually running Linux.
-
Mobile is the hottest industry. Banking and payments are rushing to mobile. Governments doing healthcare and education with mobile. Travel from airlines to taxis to trains and busses to hotel bookings is going mobile. Your driver's licence is migrating to the mobile phone as are your keys to your home. And all the other big tech stories from Internet of Things (IoT) to 'Big Data' analytics to Cloud computing - are all dependent on mobile. And next week we have the massive industry event in Barcelona, Mobile World Congress. My brand new TomiAhonen Almanac 2017 is now finished and is released today. So this is the perfect time to do my annual 'State of Mobile' blog of the major statistics. What are the big numbers. Lets start with reach. Yes, mobile is by far the most widely-spread communication technology humankind has ever witnessed.
-
The Tizen Store, as the name suggests, is the Tizen Application Store for developers to publish their free and paid for Tizen apps. In April 2015, we saw the store expand it’s coverage to include 182 countries, which was mainly for FREE apps, but we saw this as setting the foundation for providing paid for apps further down the road.
Android Leftovers
-
All three smartphones are running Android 6.0 Marshmallow, which is disappointing to see regardless of how affordable a device may be. The A3 and the U5 also come with special capabilities when it comes to your selfie taking needs, with features like Face Mask, Face Show, Selfie Album, Face Beauty, and more available.
-
Nearly two months after ZTE announced that the Blade V8 Pro would be coming to the US, the company is adding two new devices to the line: the Blade V8 Lite and Blade V8 Mini. Both phones will only be initially available in the Asia Pacific and Europe, including Russia, Japan, and Germany. Let’s check out the specs:
-
If it wasn't already clear that Lenovo is trying to cover every conceivable tablet niche, it is now. The tech giant has just introduced Tab 4 and Tab 4 Plus models that theoretically please everyone on a budget, ranging from parents to the productivity-minded. The 8- and 10-inch editions in each range can use an optional Kids Pack (a shock-resistant case, screen protectors and a blue light filter) to ready themselves for your little one's playtime. Suddenly, Amazon's Fire HD Kids tablets have fresh competition. And if you spring for one of the 10-inch tablets, there's a Productivity Pack whose Bluetooth keyboard and matching case automatically switch you to a work-oriented mode. No one will mistake the combo for a Surface, but it should be enough to get some quick office work done.
-
Now that Google has officially launched Android Wear 2.0 and released its own smartwatches made by LG, it’s time for the rest of the Android Wear partners to launch new models. And the first one out of the gate is Huawei, which is refreshing its Huawei Watch from 2015 with two new, sportier models.
-
Last year, LG swung for the fences with the G5, taking a radical approach to the nascent world of mobile modularity. It didn’t quite work as planned, and one year later LG is moving on from the failed experiment.
Recent comments
1 day 1 hour ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 4 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 18 hours ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 2 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago