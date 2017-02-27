IP camera design offers triple 4K encoding, runs Android on hexa-core SoC
Intrinsyc’s Android-ready Open-Q 650 IP Camera Reference Design is built on a Snapdragon 650, and supports up to three 4K H.264/H.265 30fps streams.
Intrinsyc Technologies has followed up on last year’s Open-Q 410 Wearable Camera Reference Design with a more powerful Open-Q 650 IP Camera Reference Design. Like the 410 model, the 650 IP version runs Android on a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC. However, it features a faster, hexa-core Snapdragon 650 SoC in place of the quad-core, Cortex-A53 Snapdragon 410.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 7 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 23 hours ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago