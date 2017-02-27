IoT gateway runs mainline Linux on i.MX7
Compulab’s “IOT-GATE-iMX7” gateway runs mainline Linux on its CL-SOM-iMX7 COM, and offers optional GbE, 3G, WiFi, BT, and ZigBee.
Compulab has launched a Linux-driven Internet of Things gateway built around its CL-SOM-iMX7 COM, featuring NXP’s power-sipping i.MX7 SoC. The embedded world is awash in i.MX6-based IoT gateways, but this is the first i.MX7 based model we’ve seen.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 day 7 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 23 hours ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago