How To Send Encrypted Emails In Linux

Though social media has reduced the need of sending emails but still for almost all professional reasons we send emails. Our emails are the online letters and contain useful information hence the information must be protected. In this article, we'll discuss how we can send encrypted emails in Linux

The top open source rookie projects of the year to watch

Open-source projects underpin many of today's popular apps, software packages, and online services. If a vendor releases code to the open-source community, license restrictions are removed and software can be integrated into other systems. From Google's end-to-end encryption system E2EMail to the Netflix cross-scripting site vulnerability scanner Sleepy Puppy, open-source development is thriving and thousands of developers contribute their time to improving coding and ferreting out bugs every month.

Start with Scratch: Learn Linux by rolling your own distro

Linux From Scratch teaches you how to bake a complete Linux system, minus cutting-edge details like Docker -- although for those allergic to systemd, you can leave that out too