The top open source rookie projects of the year to watch
Open-source projects underpin many of today's popular apps, software packages, and online services.
If a vendor releases code to the open-source community, license restrictions are removed and software can be integrated into other systems. From Google's end-to-end encryption system E2EMail to the Netflix cross-scripting site vulnerability scanner Sleepy Puppy, open-source development is thriving and thousands of developers contribute their time to improving coding and ferreting out bugs every month.
