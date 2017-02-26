Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 27th of February 2017 11:12:37 PM

deepin is a Linux distribution devoted to provide beautiful, easy to use, safe and reliable system for global users.

deepin 15.4 Beta has the newly designed Control Center, and it installed a series of Deepin Original Applications. It is easy to use with great beauty and has improved the user experience a lot. Besides, the kernel version has been upgraded to the latest stable version, it has improved the stability and compatibility. Due to the active feedback from alpha test users, deepin 15.4 beta has an outstanding improvement on completeness and compatibility.