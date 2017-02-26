Games for GNU/Linux
Heroes of Arca, a turn-based strategy and RPG released for Linux, some thoughts
I tested it out, as I was keen to see what's so different about their combat system and see if it lives up to that claim.
Honestly, it doesn't really seem all that different to other turn-based battle systems. You start by summoning creatures and you can re-summon them to attempt to heal them, but this is all based on dice rolls. You might end up summoning three, you might end up with one. This whole system feels unfair to the core.
Beat Cop adventure game release date announced as March 30th, day-1 Linux support
Beat Cop is a new adventure game from 11bit studios and Pixel Crow and it will arrive on March 30th with day-1 Linux support.
Pictopix, a very clever logic puzzle game involving counting squares
Shadow of War, a sequel to Shadow of Mordor announced, no word on Linux yet
LG are making a VR headset, to be shown off at Valve's GDC booth
Which means it should hopefully work on Linux too, but no word on that yet.
RADV SteamVR Source Changes Now Public
Now that Vulkan 1.0.42 is public and it contains the extensions needed for SteamVR on Linux, the RADV changes are now public.
Jolla inks exclusive license to kick-start its Android alternative in China
Mobile OS maker Jolla, whose Sailfish platform remains one of the few smartphone alternatives in play these days, has signed an exclusive license to a Chinese consortium to develop a Sailfish-based OS for the country. Jolla says the Chinese consortium will be aiming to invest $250M in developing a Sailfish ecosystem for the country, though it’s not specifying exactly is backing the consortia at this point, nor over what timeframe the investment will happen — beyond saying one of its early investors, a local private equity investor Shan Li, will take a “leading role” in building it up. “There are very big players behind it,” Jolla chairman Antti Saarnio tells TechCrunch, speaking ahead of a press conference held to announce the news here at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona.
Khronos and Vulkan
