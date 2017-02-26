For many months now there has been vkQuake as a port of Quake 1 to Vulkan while now there is a port of that pulling in SteamVR support.

If you want to relive Quake 1 in virtual reality, vkQuakeVR is a project you will want to watch. vkQuakeVR that is a fork of vkQuake, which in turn is based on QuakeSpam. The Vulkan implementation is the same as what vkQuake provides, but vkQuakeVR is tieing in SteamVR / OpenVR support.