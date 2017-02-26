Khronos and Vulkan
vkQuakeVR: Quake With Vulkan & SteamVR On Linux
For many months now there has been vkQuake as a port of Quake 1 to Vulkan while now there is a port of that pulling in SteamVR support.
If you want to relive Quake 1 in virtual reality, vkQuakeVR is a project you will want to watch. vkQuakeVR that is a fork of vkQuake, which in turn is based on QuakeSpam. The Vulkan implementation is the same as what vkQuake provides, but vkQuakeVR is tieing in SteamVR / OpenVR support.
Khronos' 3D Portability Initiative Could Be Quite Interesting, Boon For Linux Gaming
While most are focused on the OpenXR VR announcement from The Khronos Group as well as the new Vulkan extensions, less people seem to be talking about their call for participation around a new "3D Portability Initiative", which if it succeeds could be a win for Linux gamers and others.
Khronos Announces OpenXR, WebGL 2.0 Finalized & More
The Khronos Group not only is shipping Vulkan 1.0.42 with many new extensions for this week's GDC but the embargo just expired on even more exciting announcements!
Khronos announce 'OpenXR', their new standard for virtual reality and augmented reality
Vulkan API 1.0.42 released, new NVIDIA beta drivers released to go with it
