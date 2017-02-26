today's howtos
Martin Vidner: Getting Started in Android Development: Part 1: Building the First App
RAID1: avoid unnecessary spin locks in I/O barrier code
RAID1: a new I/O barrier implementation to remove resync window
Install HandBrake 1.03 in Ubuntu or Linux Mint
HandBrake 1.0.3 Released! How to Install it in Ubuntu
Brent Laster's Professional Git (Wrox)
More than 40% of software developers use the massively popular software development tool Git as their primary source control tool. Those new to the Git fold who are looking for a professional, up-to-date guide to get them rolling have a new resource in Brent Laster's new book Professional Git.
Automate building Fedora Atomic Host
Superb Way To perform storage migration using lvconvert Without Data-loss and Downtime
Leveraging Role Quotas to Guarantee and Limit Resource Allocations
Using Mesos Quotas to Control Resource Allocation
Linux Security Fundamentals Part 6: Introduction to nmap
Make Unity Look Like Chrome OS With a Tint2 Theme
Reptyr – Move A Running Process From One Terminal To Another Without Closing It
Linux Releases
Jolla inks exclusive license to kick-start its Android alternative in China
Mobile OS maker Jolla, whose Sailfish platform remains one of the few smartphone alternatives in play these days, has signed an exclusive license to a Chinese consortium to develop a Sailfish-based OS for the country. Jolla says the Chinese consortium will be aiming to invest $250M in developing a Sailfish ecosystem for the country, though it’s not specifying exactly is backing the consortia at this point, nor over what timeframe the investment will happen — beyond saying one of its early investors, a local private equity investor Shan Li, will take a “leading role” in building it up. “There are very big players behind it,” Jolla chairman Antti Saarnio tells TechCrunch, speaking ahead of a press conference held to announce the news here at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona.
Khronos and Vulkan
