Android Leftovers
-
The Google Assistant is coming to more Android phones
-
Nokia 6 hands-on: A metal phone with stock Android?! Someone is listening!
-
Moto G5 Plus hands-on: Solid camera, stock Android, sweet price—sign me up
-
Sony's Android-powered Xperia projector turns any flat surface into a touch screen
-
Android Nougat Galaxy S7 Edge update - Why you don’t need the latest upgrade
-
Android Is the Anchor for Alphabet's Ad Revenue Growth
-
Android tablets struggle as Windows 2-in-1s come on strong at MWC
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Releases
today's howtos
Jolla inks exclusive license to kick-start its Android alternative in China
Mobile OS maker Jolla, whose Sailfish platform remains one of the few smartphone alternatives in play these days, has signed an exclusive license to a Chinese consortium to develop a Sailfish-based OS for the country. Jolla says the Chinese consortium will be aiming to invest $250M in developing a Sailfish ecosystem for the country, though it’s not specifying exactly is backing the consortia at this point, nor over what timeframe the investment will happen — beyond saying one of its early investors, a local private equity investor Shan Li, will take a “leading role” in building it up. “There are very big players behind it,” Jolla chairman Antti Saarnio tells TechCrunch, speaking ahead of a press conference held to announce the news here at the Mobile World Congress tradeshow in Barcelona.
Khronos and Vulkan
Recent comments
1 day 10 hours ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
5 weeks 5 days ago
13 weeks 2 days ago
13 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago
18 weeks 6 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago
20 weeks 3 days ago