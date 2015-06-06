Linux Kernel and Graphics
Important Linux Kernel Security Update Now Available for CentOS 5 Users
CentOS developer and maintainer Johnny Hughes announced the availability of an important Linux kernel security update for all users of the CentOS 5 operating system series.
The CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0323 has been marked as important, and it urges users to update their CentOS 5 installations to either kernel-2.6.18-419.el5, kernel-PAE-2.6.18-419.el5, or kernel-xen-2.6.18-419.el5, which are available for both 32-bit (i686) and 64-bit (x86_64) machines, along with the source package.
GNU Linux-libre 4.10 Kernel Officially Released for Users Who Want 100% Freedom
Alexandre Oliva from the GNU Linux-libre project, a non-profit organization chartered to develop and promote a deblobbed and libre Linux kernel, announced the general availability of GNU Linux-libre 4.10.
Linux Kernels 3.16.41 and 3.2.86 Released with Networking and Filesystem Changes
Linux kernel developer Ben Hutchings announced today the availability of two maintenance updates for the long-term supported Linux 3.16 and 3.2 kernel series.
Linux kernels 3.16.41 and 3.2.86 are now available for download if you're using a GNU/Linux operating system powered by any of these long-term supported (LTS) branches. However, they are small patches that include minor changes to the networking and filesystems areas.
mesa with libglvnd support is now in testing
mesa-17.0.0-3 can now be installed side-by-side with nvidia-378.13 driver without any libgl/libglx hacks, and with the help of Fedora and upstream xorg-server patches.
Arch Linux Rolls Out Mesa GLVND Support To Testing
Thanks to the work done in part by Fedora, Arch Linux has enabled in testing support for the GLVND-enabled Mesa that can happily co-exist alongside the NVIDIA proprietary driver.
Intel ANV Driver Gets Patches For VK_KHX_external_memory Extensions
Security News
Kerala saves Rs 300 cr as schools switch to open software
The Kerala government has made a saving of Rs 300 crore through introduction and adoption of Free & Open Source Software (FOSS) in the school education sector, said a state government official on Sunday. IT became a compulsory subject in Kerala schools from 2003, but it was in 2005 only that FOSS was introduced in a phased manner and started to replace proprietary software. The decision made by the curriculum committee to implement it in the higher secondary sector has also been completed now.
Tired of Windows and MAC computer systems? Linux may now be ready for prime time
Are you a bit tired of the same old options of salt and pepper, meaning having to choose only between the venerable Windows and MAC computer operating systems? Looking to branch out a bit, maybe take a walk on the wild side, learn some new things and save money? If so, the Linux operating system, which has been around for a long time and is used and loved by many hard-core techies and developers, may now be ready for prime time with the masses.
Braswell based Pico-ITX SBC offers multiple expansion options
Axiomtek’s PICO300 is a Pico-ITX SBC with Intel Braswell, SATA-600, extended temperature support, and both a mini-PCIe and homegrown expansion connector. Axiomtek has launched a variation on its recently announced Intel Apollo Lake based PICO312 SBC that switches to the older Intel Braswell generation and offers a slightly reduced feature set. The board layout has also changed somewhat, with LVDS, SATA, and USB ports all changing location.
