Wine 1.8.7
-
Wine Announcement
The Wine maintenance release 1.8.7 is now available.
This is the final release in the 1.8.x series.
-
Wine 1.8.7 Is the Last Update in the Series, Users Should Upgrade to Wine 2.0
The Wine development team announced today the release of Wine 1.8.7, which appears to the last maintenance update to the Wine 1.8 stable series, adding various improvements and bug fixes for existing users.
Before we dive ourselves into the changes implemented in Wine 1.8.7, you should be aware of the fact that if you're still using the Wine 1.8.x series of your GNU/Linux operating system, it is highly recommended that you prepare to upgrade to the new Wine 2.0 release (not Wine 2.1 or 2.2 because those are development releases).
-
