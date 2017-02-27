Linux Devices
New product! Raspberry Pi Zero W joins the family
Today is Raspberry Pi’s fifth birthday: it’s five years since we launched the original Raspberry Pi, selling a hundred thousand units in the first day, and setting us on the road to a lifetime total (so far) of over twelve million units. To celebrate, we’re announcing a new product: meet Raspberry Pi Zero W, a new variant of Raspberry Pi Zero with wireless LAN and Bluetooth, priced at only $10.
Raspberry Pi Zero W Announced
In celebrating their five-year milestone, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced their latest product: the Raspberry Pi Zero W.
The Raspberry Pi Zero W is similar to the $5 Raspberry Pi Zero but adds in wireless LAN and Bluetooth support. But for getting this variant with WLAN and Bluetooth, the cost is $10 USD.
Braswell based Pico-ITX SBC offers multiple expansion options
Axiomtek’s PICO300 is a Pico-ITX SBC with Intel Braswell, SATA-600, extended temperature support, and both a mini-PCIe and homegrown expansion connector.
Axiomtek has launched a variation on its recently announced Intel Apollo Lake based PICO312 SBC that switches to the older Intel Braswell generation and offers a slightly reduced feature set. The board layout has also changed somewhat, with LVDS, SATA, and USB ports all changing location.
Tiny COM features Apollo Lake and soldered RAM
The MSC C10M-AL COM Express Mini Type 10 module offers Intel Apollo Lake, up to 8GB soldered RAM, dual displays, and optional industrial temp support.
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Derivatives
Kerala Says no to Microsoft and Yes to Software Freedom
Google coughs out encryption code
MySQL 8 is coming
MySQL 8 is coming and it is going to be a big change. MySQL 5.7 has been out for well over a year and has been very well received with its native JSON data type, increased security, and better performance. But there are some things about 5.7 that needed modernization and that is why MySQL 8 is on the way.
