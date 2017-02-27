Games for GNU/Linux
Torment: Tides of Numenera released for Linux with day-1 support
I spoke to inXile about requesting a Linux review key and they sent me on to the publisher, Techland. The good news is that they've agreed to supply a key. The bad news is that there was no Linux version available before release, so it will take me a short while to get even a basic report out on it.
Looks like Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' may be coming to Linux
Awesome news to start the day, not only is Torment now available, but it seems like Telltale's 'The Walking Dead' [Steam] may be heading to Linux.
River City Ransom: Underground has released with day-1 Linux support as promised
The beat 'em up River City Ransom: Underground [Steam] has officially launched with the promised day-1 Linux support. So far it seems the reviews are positive.
SteamVR On Linux Currently Runs Well On At Least A GeForce GTX 1070/1080
I've been testing out SteamVR on Linux with the HTC Vive the past few days. From my time spent and trying out various graphics cards with Destinations, Dota 2, and Serious Sam VR: The First Encounter, my impressions is that for this Linux VR beta at least a GeForce GTX 1070 or GTX 1080 is really needed for good performance.
The RPG 'Eschalon: Book I' is now completely free, to celebrate being 10 years old
I had to rub my eyes a bit at this, Eschalon: Book I is officially 10 years old! It is also now completely free to download and play. Officially, it hits 10 years in November, but the developer wanted to put it up for free a little early.
Cities: Skylines - Mass Transit DLC announced, adding more transport possibilities
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Derivatives
Kerala Says no to Microsoft and Yes to Software Freedom
Google coughs out encryption code
MySQL 8 is coming
MySQL 8 is coming and it is going to be a big change. MySQL 5.7 has been out for well over a year and has been very well received with its native JSON data type, increased security, and better performance. But there are some things about 5.7 that needed modernization and that is why MySQL 8 is on the way.
