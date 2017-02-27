Leftovers: Ubuntu and Derivatives Ubuntu Linux-maker Canonical wins award for convergence efforts In computing, convergence -- having a single device to serve many roles -- is a popular idea. Using the power of a smartphone to serve as a desktop, for instance, is a great way to save money and reduce waste. Unfortunately, there really have not been any successful convergence devices in practice. Microsoft famously tried with Windows 10 Mobile, but consumers didn't seem to care about Continuum. Luckily, Canonical seems fairly unfazed, as the company continues to see Ubuntu as an operating system that can run on phones, tablets, laptops, desktops, and more. Like Windows 10 Mobile, Ubuntu phones have failed to pique the interest of consumers, but Linux-based solutions are arguably more appropriate for convergence thanks to the kernel's ability to work well on ARM. To highlight the success of Ubuntu in this regard, Canonical has been given an award at Mobile World Congress 2017.

Ubuntu Snappy Core Linux OS Now Runs on Technologic Systems' i.MX6-Based TS-4900 Canonical announced a new partnership with Technologic Systems, Inc. to deliver the open-source and free Ubuntu Snappy Core 16 operating system on the TS-4900 high-performance Computer on Module (CoM). Based on the NXP i.MX6 CPU, which implements the ARM CortexTM A9 architecture running at 1 GHz, the TS-4900 Compute Module has been engineered by Technologic Systems, Inc. for use in embedded systems applications, in particular those where wireless connection is required, such as industrial IoT (Internet of Things) gateways.

deepin 15.4 Linux Enters Beta with Revamped Control Center, New Installation UI The developers of the deepin Linux operating system have announced the availability of a first Beta build for the upcoming deepin 15.4 release, which promises new and exciting features, as well as a large number of improvements. The biggest new features of the deepin 15.4 operating system appear to be a revamped Control Center that makes it easier for users to set up various general settings for the desktop and the rest of the system, and a brand-new installation UI that offers smart detection for existing installation, helpful tips, and a QR code if you want to give feedback. "The control center has rewritten and redesigned, it has weather, notifications and convenient operations, etc. in homepage and it becomes easy to change the settings, and it makes more perfect for the system with brand new interaction and design," reads the announcement.

Zorin OS 12.1 Ubuntu-based Linux distro is here for Microsoft Windows 10 switchers

Zorin OS 12.1 Point Release With Linux Kernel 4.8 Is Now Available For Download