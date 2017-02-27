Android Leftovers
Huawei Watch 2 hands on: Another chunky Android Wear 2 sports watch
Remember the Huawei Watch? It was one of the best Android Wear watches, with a simple and minimalist dress watch appeal. The Huawei Watch 2 (and Watch 2 Classic) are nothing like it.
The Watch 2 is big, bulky, and plasticky. I was reminded of the LG Watch Sport I recently reviewed. Huawei’s sport watch has similar features, including NFC, GPS, and a heart rate monitor, and a similar big, chunky, sporty look. However, Huawei’s new watch feels a bit lighter and is more ergonomically shaped, and is thus more comfortable to wear than LG’s Watch Sport.
Getting Started in Android Development: Part 2: Publishing the First App
How to use your Android device as a mobile hotspot
Google's RCS to upgrade SMS on Android phones
Moto and Huawei are replacing the Android keys with a touchpad, and I like it
Android Wear 2.0 updates will start rolling out in March, according to Fossil
Fossil plans to launch Android Wear 2.0 for all of its watches in March
Is It Still A Nokia If It Runs Google's Android? [Ed: What an utterly stupid question (headline) if not clickbait? As if Windows or Symbian OS were a better fit?]
Productivity the Goal in Microsoft's Arrow Launcher Update for Android [Ed: Microsoft booster Pedro Hernandez (when the site does not return an error as it just did) on Microsoft E.E.E. against Android]
Sony’s Xperia Touch projector turns any surface into an Android device
Energy Bar Turns Your Android’s Status Bar Into a Battery Level Indicator
Leftovers: Ubuntu and Derivatives
Kerala Says no to Microsoft and Yes to Software Freedom
Google coughs out encryption code
MySQL 8 is coming
MySQL 8 is coming and it is going to be a big change. MySQL 5.7 has been out for well over a year and has been very well received with its native JSON data type, increased security, and better performance. But there are some things about 5.7 that needed modernization and that is why MySQL 8 is on the way.
