I always have quite a bit on my pending list to read - academic papers, blogs, planets, and the sort. Usually, when I go through the planets, such as the Fedora, GNOME or the two neuroscience planets I use - neuroscience, neuroscientists, I don't have the time to read all the articles right then. I used to either bookmark links, or note them down somewhere to read later. One day, though, I ran into Pocket, which lets you save the article to read later and makes it available to you on multiple devices. It's extremely convenient.

Of course, the one issue with Pocket is that it isn't Free software. So, like I do, I went looking for an alternative. After a few hours, I ran into Wallabag on Github. It's written in PHP, and is licensed under the MIT license. It's quite easy to deploy, and there's a Gitter channel where you can get some help too.